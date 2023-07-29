> News > Formula 1

Results: Belgian Grand Prix, Sprint Shootout

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 29th July, 2023 - 9:27pm

Full results from the Sprint Shootout at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix from Spa-Francorchamps.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:58.135 1:55.200 1:49.056
2 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 2:00.056 1:56.392 1:49.067
3 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:59.414 1:56.557 1:49.081
4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:59.575 1:56.265 1:49.251
5 4 Lando Norris McLaren 2:00.436 1:56.828 1:49.389
6 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 2:00.032 1:56.137 1:49.700
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:58.939 1:55.823 1:49.900
8 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:59.362 1:55.878 1:49.961
9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:59.884 1:57.051 1:50.494
10 63 George Russell Mercedes 2:00.475 1:57.393 1:55.742
11 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 2:00.177 1:57.687
12 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:59.198 No Time
13 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 2:00.031 No Time
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 2:00.460 No Time
15 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:59.038 No Time
16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 2:00.568
17 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 2:00.951
18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 2:01.079
19 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 2:01.430
20 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas No Time

