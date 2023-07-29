Results: Belgian Grand Prix, Sprint Shootout
Saturday 29th July, 2023 - 9:27pm
Full results from the Sprint Shootout at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix from Spa-Francorchamps.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:58.135
|1:55.200
|1:49.056
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|2:00.056
|1:56.392
|1:49.067
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:59.414
|1:56.557
|1:49.081
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:59.575
|1:56.265
|1:49.251
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|2:00.436
|1:56.828
|1:49.389
|6
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|2:00.032
|1:56.137
|1:49.700
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:58.939
|1:55.823
|1:49.900
|8
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:59.362
|1:55.878
|1:49.961
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:59.884
|1:57.051
|1:50.494
|10
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|2:00.475
|1:57.393
|1:55.742
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|2:00.177
|1:57.687
|12
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:59.198
|No Time
|13
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|2:00.031
|No Time
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|2:00.460
|No Time
|15
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:59.038
|No Time
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|2:00.568
|17
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|2:00.951
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|2:01.079
|19
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|2:01.430
|20
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|No Time
