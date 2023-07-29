Results: Belgian Grand Prix, Qualifying
Saturday 29th July, 2023 - 2:26am
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix from Spa-Francorchamps.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:58.515
|1:52.784
|1:46.168
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:58.300
|1:52.017
|1:46.988
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:58.899
|1:52.353
|1:47.045
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:58.563
|1:52.345
|1:47.087
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:58.688
|1:51.711
|1:47.152
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:58.872
|1:51.534
|1:47.365
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:59.981
|1:52.252
|1:47.669
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:59.035
|1:52.605
|1:47.805
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:58.834
|1:52.751
|1:47.843
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:59.663
|1:52.193
|1:48.841
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:59.044
|1:53.148
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:59.511
|1:53.671
|13
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|2:00.020
|1:54.160
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:59.484
|1:54.694
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:59.634
|1:56.372
|16
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2:00.314
|17
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|2:00.832
|18
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|2:01.535
|19
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|2:02.159
|20
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|2:03.166
