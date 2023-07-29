> News > Formula 1

Results: Belgian Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 29th July, 2023 - 2:26am

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix from Spa-Francorchamps.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:58.515 1:52.784 1:46.168
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:58.300 1:52.017 1:46.988
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:58.899 1:52.353 1:47.045
4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:58.563 1:52.345 1:47.087
5 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:58.688 1:51.711 1:47.152
6 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:58.872 1:51.534 1:47.365
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:59.981 1:52.252 1:47.669
8 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:59.035 1:52.605 1:47.805
9 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:58.834 1:52.751 1:47.843
10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:59.663 1:52.193 1:48.841
11 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:59.044 1:53.148
12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:59.511 1:53.671
13 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 2:00.020 1:54.160
14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:59.484 1:54.694
15 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:59.634 1:56.372
16 23 Alex Albon Williams 2:00.314
17 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 2:00.832
18 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 2:01.535
19 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 2:02.159
20 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 2:03.166

