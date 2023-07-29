Results: 2023 Supercars Sydney SuperNight Race 18
Saturday 29th July, 2023 - 9:44pm
Complete results from Race 18 at Round 7 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight.
Results: Race 18, Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Race time
|1
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|51
|1:22:58.4478
|2
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|51
|1:23:05.4528
|3
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|51
|1:23:08.9274
|4
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|51
|1:23:10.9038
|5
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|51
|1:23:11.0023
|6
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|51
|1:23:12.5572
|7
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|51
|1:23:13.5105
|8
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|51
|1:23:13.7540
|9
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|51
|1:23:16.7108
|10
|20
|Hino Trucks
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|51
|1:23:17.5959
|11
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|51
|1:23:17.8946
|12
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|51
|1:23:18.4321
|13
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|51
|1:23:19.7984
|14
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|51
|1:23:21.8115
|15
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|51
|1:23:22.1345
|16
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|51
|1:23:24.2075
|17
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|51
|1:23:25.6477
|18
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|51
|1:23:27.1401
|19
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|51
|1:23:28.3344
|20
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|51
|1:23:28.3418
|21
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|51
|1:23:29.5708
|22
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|51
|1:23:30.6152
|23
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|51
|1:23:31.7820
|24
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|51
|1:23:32.1903
|NC
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|31
|49:53.5062
Fastest lap (bonus): Shane van Gisbergen, 1:30.8646, Lap 41
