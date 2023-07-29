> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Supercars Sydney SuperNight Race 18

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 29th July, 2023 - 9:44pm

Complete results from Race 18 at Round 7 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight.

Results: Race 18, Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Laps Race time
1 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 51 1:22:58.4478
2 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 51 1:23:05.4528
3 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 51 1:23:08.9274
4 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 51 1:23:10.9038
5 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 51 1:23:11.0023
6 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 51 1:23:12.5572
7 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 51 1:23:13.5105
8 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 51 1:23:13.7540
9 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 51 1:23:16.7108
10 20 Hino Trucks Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 51 1:23:17.5959
11 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 51 1:23:17.8946
12 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 51 1:23:18.4321
13 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 51 1:23:19.7984
14 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 51 1:23:21.8115
15 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 51 1:23:22.1345
16 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 51 1:23:24.2075
17 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 51 1:23:25.6477
18 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 51 1:23:27.1401
19 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 51 1:23:28.3344
20 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 51 1:23:28.3418
21 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 51 1:23:29.5708
22 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 51 1:23:30.6152
23 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 51 1:23:31.7820
24 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 51 1:23:32.1903
NC 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 31 49:53.5062

Fastest lap (bonus): Shane van Gisbergen, 1:30.8646, Lap 41

