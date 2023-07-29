> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Supercars Sydney SuperNight Race 18 Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 29th July, 2023 - 5:54pm

< Back

Complete results from Race 18 Qualifying at Round 7 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight.

Read the session report here.

Results: Qualifying for Race 18, Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split
1 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 1:29.3447
2 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 1:29.4264 0:00.0817
3 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:29.5766 0:00.2319
4 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 1:29.6076 0:00.2629
5 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 1:29.7577 0:00.4130
6 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 1:29.8050 0:00.4603
7 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 1:29.9087 0:00.5640
8 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 1:30.1281 0:00.7834
9 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1:30.4439 0:01.0992
10 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:30.7251 0:01.3804
11 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1:29.7355 Part 2
12 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1:29.7373 Part 2
13 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 1:29.7782 Part 2
14 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 1:29.8013 Part 2
15 20 Hino Trucks Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 1:30.0378 Part 2
16 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 1:30.0420 Part 2
17 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 1:30.2461 Part 2
18 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1:30.3331 Part 2
19 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 1:30.4602 Part 2
20 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 Part 2
21 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 1:30.3080 Part 1
22 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 1:30.3449 Part 1
23 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1:30.4537 Part 1
24 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 1:30.4951 Part 1
25 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 3:51.1027 Part 1

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]