Results: 2023 Supercars Sydney SuperNight Race 18 Qualifying
Saturday 29th July, 2023 - 5:54pm
Complete results from Race 18 Qualifying at Round 7 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight.
Results: Qualifying for Race 18, Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:29.3447
|2
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:29.4264
|0:00.0817
|3
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:29.5766
|0:00.2319
|4
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:29.6076
|0:00.2629
|5
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:29.7577
|0:00.4130
|6
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:29.8050
|0:00.4603
|7
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:29.9087
|0:00.5640
|8
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:30.1281
|0:00.7834
|9
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:30.4439
|0:01.0992
|10
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:30.7251
|0:01.3804
|11
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:29.7355
|Part 2
|12
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:29.7373
|Part 2
|13
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:29.7782
|Part 2
|14
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:29.8013
|Part 2
|15
|20
|Hino Trucks
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:30.0378
|Part 2
|16
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:30.0420
|Part 2
|17
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:30.2461
|Part 2
|18
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:30.3331
|Part 2
|19
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:30.4602
|Part 2
|20
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|Part 2
|21
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:30.3080
|Part 1
|22
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:30.3449
|Part 1
|23
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:30.4537
|Part 1
|24
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:30.4951
|Part 1
|25
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|3:51.1027
|Part 1
