Results: 2023 Supercars Sydney SuperNight Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 29th July, 2023 - 3:01pm

Complete results from Supercars Practice 2 on Saturday July 29 at the 2023 Beaureparies Sydney SuperNight.
View the Practice 2 session report here.

Results: Practice 2

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split
1 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 1:29.9131
2 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 1:30.1086 0:00.1955
3 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 1:30.1934 0:00.2803
4 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 1:30.4540 0:00.5409
5 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:30.4768 0:00.5637
6 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 1:30.5025 0:00.5894
7 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 1:30.5974 0:00.6843
8 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 1:30.6227 0:00.7096
9 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:30.6625 0:00.7494
10 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1:30.6863 0:00.7732
11 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1:30.7544 0:00.8413
12 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 1:30.8240 0:00.9109
13 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 1:30.9223 0:01.0092
14 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1:30.9389 0:01.0258
15 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 1:30.9672 0:01.0541
16 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1:30.9726 0:01.0595
17 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 1:30.9879 0:01.0748
18 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1:31.1041 0:01.1910
19 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 1:31.1525 0:01.2394
20 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 1:31.1565 0:01.2434
21 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 1:31.1982 0:01.2851
22 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 1:31.5051 0:01.5920
23 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 1:31.5492 0:01.6361
24 20 Hino Trucks Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 1:31.6861 0:01.7730
25 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 1:32.4224 0:02.5093

