Results: 2023 Supercars Sydney SuperNight Practice 2
Saturday 29th July, 2023 - 3:01pm
Complete results from Supercars Practice 2 on Saturday July 29 at the 2023 Beaureparies Sydney SuperNight.
View the Practice 2 session report here.
Results: Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:29.9131
|2
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:30.1086
|0:00.1955
|3
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:30.1934
|0:00.2803
|4
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:30.4540
|0:00.5409
|5
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:30.4768
|0:00.5637
|6
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:30.5025
|0:00.5894
|7
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:30.5974
|0:00.6843
|8
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:30.6227
|0:00.7096
|9
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:30.6625
|0:00.7494
|10
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:30.6863
|0:00.7732
|11
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:30.7544
|0:00.8413
|12
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:30.8240
|0:00.9109
|13
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:30.9223
|0:01.0092
|14
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:30.9389
|0:01.0258
|15
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:30.9672
|0:01.0541
|16
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:30.9726
|0:01.0595
|17
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:30.9879
|0:01.0748
|18
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:31.1041
|0:01.1910
|19
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:31.1525
|0:01.2394
|20
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:31.1565
|0:01.2434
|21
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:31.1982
|0:01.2851
|22
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:31.5051
|0:01.5920
|23
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:31.5492
|0:01.6361
|24
|20
|Hino Trucks
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:31.6861
|0:01.7730
|25
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:32.4224
|0:02.5093
