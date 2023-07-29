Results: 2023 Supercars Sydney SuperNight Practice 1
Saturday 29th July, 2023 - 1:22pm
Complete results from Supercars Practice 1 on Saturday July 29 at the 2023 Beaureparies Sydney SuperNight.
View the Practice 1 session report here.
Results: Practice 1
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:30.4941
|2
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:30.6826
|0:00.1885
|3
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:30.7107
|0:00.2166
|4
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:30.8574
|0:00.3633
|5
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:31.1333
|0:00.6392
|6
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:31.1428
|0:00.6487
|7
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:31.1726
|0:00.6785
|8
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:31.2235
|0:00.7294
|9
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:31.2864
|0:00.7923
|10
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:31.3080
|0:00.8139
|11
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:31.3199
|0:00.8258
|12
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:31.3220
|0:00.8279
|13
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:31.3650
|0:00.8709
|14
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:31.3840
|0:00.8899
|15
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:31.4198
|0:00.9257
|16
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:31.4376
|0:00.9435
|17
|20
|Hino Trucks
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:31.4805
|0:00.9864
|18
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:31.5100
|0:01.0159
|19
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:31.5198
|0:01.0257
|20
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:31.7743
|0:01.2802
|21
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:31.7759
|0:01.2818
|22
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:31.7761
|0:01.2820
|23
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:32.0022
|0:01.5081
|24
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:32.1375
|0:01.6434
|25
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:33.4308
|0:02.9367
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]