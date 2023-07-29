> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Supercars Sydney SuperNight Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 29th July, 2023 - 1:22pm

Complete results from Supercars Practice 1 on Saturday July 29 at the 2023 Beaureparies Sydney SuperNight.
View the Practice 1 session report here.

Results: Practice 1

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split
1 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 1:30.4941
2 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 1:30.6826 0:00.1885
3 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 1:30.7107 0:00.2166
4 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 1:30.8574 0:00.3633
5 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1:31.1333 0:00.6392
6 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 1:31.1428 0:00.6487
7 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 1:31.1726 0:00.6785
8 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 1:31.2235 0:00.7294
9 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 1:31.2864 0:00.7923
10 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 1:31.3080 0:00.8139
11 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 1:31.3199 0:00.8258
12 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1:31.3220 0:00.8279
13 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:31.3650 0:00.8709
14 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1:31.3840 0:00.8899
15 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 1:31.4198 0:00.9257
16 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1:31.4376 0:00.9435
17 20 Hino Trucks Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 1:31.4805 0:00.9864
18 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:31.5100 0:01.0159
19 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 1:31.5198 0:01.0257
20 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 1:31.7743 0:01.2802
21 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 1:31.7759 0:01.2818
22 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1:31.7761 0:01.2820
23 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 1:32.0022 0:01.5081
24 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 1:32.1375 0:01.6434
25 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 1:33.4308 0:02.9367

 

