New Ford throttle body tipped to make ‘minimal’ difference

The new Ford Supercar throttle body is likely to make a “minimal” difference at Sydney Motorsport Park, says Shell V-Power Racing Team Principal Ben Croke.

The Ford engines are now running with an 80mm throttle body, which matches that of the Chevrolets, having previously raced with an 87mm unit this year.

It is a change which has arisen in a bid to improve the driveability of the Mustang, which has been trounced by the Camaro so far in the Gen3 era, with suggestions that it will also enhance rear tyre life.

As Ford’s homologation team, Dick Johnson Racing/SVPRT trialled the 80mm throttle body in a Mustang, at Queensland Raceway, before Tickford Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United rolled out with it for a private test at Winton, where they trialled different throttle translation tables (engine maps).

Where Supercars landed on the maps is not known, notwithstanding that one option in particular is understood to have been very well-received at Winton.

Regarding the throttle body, though, Croke is not making any bold predictions.

On the question of how big a difference it will make at the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight, he replied, “Minimal”.

“It’s hard to tell until you really go racing and you’re probably 50 laps into the race with really worn-out old soft tyres,” added Croke.

“Maybe in the wet, some things like that might be a little bit better but, you know, green tyres, quali lap one, it’s wide open.

“The engine doesn’t know whether it’s an 87mm throttle body or an 80 – it’s wide open and you’re going for it – so it’s yet to be determined over a race distance.”

While Fords have won just two races out of 17 this season, and been first to the chequered flag in just one of those, Anton De Pasquale did so in one of the DJR Mustangs last time out at the NTI Townsville 500.

That was achieved with a revised aerodynamic package designed to address a substantial loss of downforce under pitch but, of course, with the 87mm throttle body.

Asked by Speedcafe what he expects in terms of driveability and corner exit, De Pasquale, who drove in the aforementioned Queensland Raceway outing, had a similar take to Croke’s.

“Not much,” he responded.

“I think it will help in some certain situations, but in terms of raw performance and lap time, I can’t expect too much happening.”

“The driveability at certain times has been not that great, and you see that at certain times, he added.

“But, in terms of performance and keeping up with the other cars, driveability’s not the biggest issue we have.”

Asked then what the biggest issue is, the nine-time Supercars Championship race winner said, “Keeping the rear of the car under control, which I think everyone’s aware of.

“Driveability is a good thing, obviously when you are up against the wet conditions, tyre’s completely gone… All that comes into question.

“But on a brand-new tyre, when you’re hustling, there’s not much not much performance gain there.”

On aerodynamics, however, De Pasquale expects to get a better read on the package at SMP than at Townsville.

“I guess we’ll see; here’s a lot faster circuit, especially Turn 1 – like, big downforce needed there – and it’s high-deg as well, with some longer racing.

“So, we’ll get an idea out of this weekend. Obviously, if we are going well or not, it will give it a representation on a lot of questions that are still getting asked.”

Practice 1 starts at 12:15 local time/AEST.