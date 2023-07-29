Murphy returning to commentary for Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000

Greg Murphy will make his return to the Supercars commentary team at this year’s Penrite Oil Sandown 500 and Repco Bathurst 1000.

The four-time Great Race winner had been a regular of the crew since the start of the 2015 season, reporting from pit lane in Championship sessions and calling the Dunlop Super2 Series action from the booth.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, put paid to his trips across the Tasman in 2020 and he has only made cameo appearances since then.

At this year’s enduros, however, Murphy will be back, Supercars has announced.

Supercars Head of Broadcast David Tunnicliffe said, “Fans love Murph and we will have him back in the thick of the action in pit lane for this year’s endurance events.

“He’s a great commentator and pit lane reporter and will be there to ensure fans know exactly what is going on in and outside team garage’s during two of the most important race weekends of the year.”

Now 50 years of age, Murphy retired from Supercars competition at the end of 2014 in order to focus on his then-fledgling television career.

However, he was tempted to make a comeback as part of the Boost Mobile-backed wildcard effort which eventually came to fruition in the Great Race of 2022.

Partnering Richie Stanaway in an Erebus Motorsport ZB Commodore, the duo fought back from a spin to finish 11th, after Stanway had sensationally qualified fifth in the wet.

Murphy is driving an Erebus car again this weekend, namely one of its Gen3 Camaros as part of an activation with one of his personal sponsors, Merlin.