Magnussen takes three-place grid drop for Belgian GP

Kevin Magnussen will serve a three-place grid penalty for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix after impeding Charles Leclerc during qualifying.

Ferrari driver Leclerc made his feelings clear over the team radio after he caught Magnussen, who had come within inches of crashing his Haas into the Turn 9 barrier which Alpine’s Esteban Ocon had minutes earlier clouted, breaking the front wing.

Magnussen, however, refused to concede the Spa-Francorchamps track to Leclerc, who was far from happy, stating the Dane deserved a penalty.

Following a post-qualifying investigation, the stewards have agreed with the Monégasque driver, who will start from pole despite Max Verstappen setting the fastest lap in his Red Bull but serving a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change.

A stewards’ report read: “Magnussen left the track at Turn 9 and made contact with the wall. He then rejoined and drove the dry line. Leclerc, who was on a fast lap, caught Magnussen who did not give way until turn 16.

“Magnussen explained that he did not feel it was safe to move off onto the wet at speed and give room to Leclerc, particularly in the turns between 11 and 15.

“The stewards observed that he did not receive a warning from his team that Leclerc was behind until Leclerc was right behind him at turn 10.

“The team also told him to push, as he needed to make it to the line to get another lap.

“Whether it was his failure to slow and yield following his accident, or whether it was the team’s failure to give information early enough that he could have pulled off earlier, or whether it was the instruction to push through the lap, in any case, the stewards determine that he unnecessarily impeded Leclerc.”

Magnussen had qualified 13th but will now drop to 16th. Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas, Ocon, and Alex Albon in his Williams will all move up a position.