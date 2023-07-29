Drying track cost Piastri in Spa qualifying

A drying track played against Oscar Piastri in Qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix, though he still qualified sixth.

Piastri starred during the hour-long session, topping Qualifying 2 and looking like a contender for pole position.

However, drying conditions in the final segment worked against the Australian, who’d had just a single practice session to get his eye in before qualifying for Sunday’s race.

“Given the last two weekends, I almost feel a little bit disappointed with P6,” he said.

“We were having a very, very strong session; maybe the last part wasn’t amazing, I think as the track dried, it was getting more back to normal, let’s say – but that’s not normal for me, because I’ve never done a lap in an F1 car here.

“So I think I was just lacking a bit of confidence at the end to push.”

Free Practice 1 had been held in full wet conditions, Piastri ending that session second fastest, though with only four laps under his belt.

Conditions had improved for Qualifying, with a drying track swinging the needle away from the 22-year-old’s favour.

“I felt very comfortable when the conditions were really tricky like that,” he said.

“I think in some ways, the track drying up and becoming closer to normal was a hindrance.

“So for breaking points and stuff like that, especially when offline, it’s wet, you never want to brake too late.

“That’s where I left quite a bit on the table, unfortunately.”

The Australian was left uncertain as to whether McLaren could continue its podium streak, noting the improved showing of Ferrari this weekend.

Charles Leclerc was second fastest in Qualifying with Carlos Sainz starting one place ahead of Piastri in fifth.

Lewis Hamilton also showed Mercedes has pace in Spa, too.

“I think here is a track where you can overtake and make quite a difference,” he observed.

“Obviously we’ve still got another qualifying and Sprint to go, but I think we can be confident.

“The pace in the car is still quite good.

“Ferrari seem stronger this weekend, so it’s not just two teams fighting for second best; it’s more like three, possibly four.

“It’ll be a tricky one, but I think we could have another crack at it tomorrow.”