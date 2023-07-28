Williams end search for new technical chief

Williams team principal James Vowles has finally ended his search for a new technical head by recruiting F1 veteran Pat Fry.

Williams has been without a senior technical leader since the departure of FX Demaison at the end of last season, with Vowles making it a priority to fill the void following his own appointment in February.

Fry will join Williams as its chief technical officer on November 1, leaving Alpine where he held the same position.

Vowles said: “On behalf of all at Williams Racing, I’m delighted to be welcoming Pat.

“His knowledge and experience will further strengthen the team’s technical capabilities and pursuit of excellence as we build the next chapter of Williams.

“Pat has been a core part of winning teams throughout his career, he is one of the most respected experts in our industry, and I’m excited to begin work with him when he joins in November.”

Naturally “thrilled” to be joining Williams, Fry said: “The team has a rich heritage in Formula 1, and I am excited to contribute to its future success.

“I believe in the team’s potential and, together, we will strive for excellence on and off the track.”

The 59-year-old is a stalwart of the F1 paddock, starting out in the sport with Benetton in 1987, working in the research and development department, before becoming Martin Brundle’s race engineer in 1992.

The following season, Fry joined McLaren where he spent 17 years, during which time he was engaged in various roles within the team which saw him oversee 66 grand prix wins, three drivers’ championships, and one constructors’ title.

Notably, he held the role of chief engineer and race engineering positions with F1 champion Mika Häkkinen and team-mate David Coulthard.

Fry moved on to Ferrari in 2010, becoming assistant technical director. Over the years, he was employed as head of race track engineering, director of chassis, and director of engineering, working under then team principal, and current F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali. A restructuring inside the Scuderia led to Fry departing at the end of 2014.

Following a short break away from F1, he returned as an engineering consultant with Manor Racing in 2016, albeit the role was shortlived as Manor was declared bankrupt in early 2017 and exited the sport.

After another period away from F1, Fry rejoined McLaren in September 2018 on a short-term contract basis as engineering director whilst the team awaited the arrival of James Key as its new technical director from Toro Rosso.

In helping to design the 2019 car, and although he departed McLaren in July that year, Fry at least helped McLaren finish fourth in the constructors’ standings, its highest position for seven years.

Following an additional six months on the sidelines, Fry joined Alpine as chassis technical director in February 2020, a role he held for two years before moving up to chief technical officer two years later.