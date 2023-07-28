Results: Belgian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Friday 28th July, 2023 - 10:34pm
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix from Spa-Francorchamps.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|8
|2:03.207
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|4
|2:03.792
|00.585
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|4
|2:04.484
|01.277
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|7
|2:08.148
|04.941
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|5
|2:08.240
|05.033
|6
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|5
|2:08.394
|05.187
|7
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|8
|2:09.067
|05.860
|8
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|6
|2:09.229
|06.022
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|7
|2:09.319
|06.112
|10
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|7
|2:10.042
|06.835
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|4
|2:10.283
|07.076
|12
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|6
|2:10.299
|07.092
|13
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|7
|2:10.475
|07.268
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|8
|2:12.085
|08.878
|15
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|7
|2:14.002
|10.795
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|4
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|5
|18
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|2
|19
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|2
|20
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|2
