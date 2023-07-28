> News > Formula 1

Results: Belgian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 28th July, 2023 - 10:34pm

< Back

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix from Spa-Francorchamps.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 8 2:03.207
2 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 4 2:03.792 00.585
3 4 Lando Norris McLaren 4 2:04.484 01.277
4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 7 2:08.148 04.941
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 5 2:08.240 05.033
6 23 Alex Albon Williams 5 2:08.394 05.187
7 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 8 2:09.067 05.860
8 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 6 2:09.229 06.022
9 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 7 2:09.319 06.112
10 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 7 2:10.042 06.835
11 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 4 2:10.283 07.076
12 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 6 2:10.299 07.092
13 63 George Russell Mercedes 7 2:10.475 07.268
14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 8 2:12.085 08.878
15 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 7 2:14.002 10.795
16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 4
17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 5
18 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 2
19 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 2
20 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]