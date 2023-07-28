Andretti: F1 project must be additive to racing empire

Michael Andretti has explained that his intended entry into F1 has to be “additive” to the broader Andretti Autosport empire.

The American operation has made no secret of its desire to join the F1 grid and is among those to have formally registered its interest with the FIA.

The sport’s governing body is currently deliberating on whether which, if any, submissions by prospective teams meet the satisfy the criteria to become the sport’s 11th team.

Andretti is considered the front-runner for an F1 berth because of its racing heritage.

The family name is a strong selling point in its own right, with Michael’s father Mario winning the 1978 world championship.

However, Andretti Autosport is also active in an array of other racing categories, including IndyCar and Formula E.

There have been suggestions of a NASCAR programme, too.

“But none of these projects take away from each other, and that’s the key,” Andretti said in an interview with the IndyStar.

“If anything, they’re additive and helping each other, but you’ve always got to make sure one’s not draining the other.

“That’s why, when people say, ‘You’re too thin’, well, no, we’re actually getting thicker. We’re adding people, brands, expertise.

“We’ve got enough resources for each team that one doesn’t steal from the other.

“I sort of laugh sometimes when people say I’m spreading myself too thin, because as long as we’ve got the right people running these programs and we’re resourced up, we’re good.

“They’ve all got to stand on their own.”

Andretti’s F1 bid has the support of General Motors, courtesy of its Cadillac branding.

No decision regarding whether the bid has been successful has been announced.