Verstappen hit with five-place grid penalty for Belgian GP

Max Verstappen will take a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix after exceeding the allocated number of gearbox assemblies for this F1 season.

Although the FIA has yet to officially confirm the sanction ahead of the event at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, Speedcafe has learned the two-time F1 champion will drop back on the grid following qualifying, which takes place at 1700 local time (0100 Fri AEST).

Each driver is allowed to use four gearbox assemblies per season, but Verstappen becomes the first to take a fifth.

It means the highest he will start Sunday’s race, which commences at 1500 local time (2300 AEST), is sixth should he claim a seventh consecutive pole position.

Last year, Verstappen rose from 14th on the grid at this race to claim victory in his all-conquering RB18 of last year.

Verstappen is currently on a winning streak of seven races which has carried him to a 110-point lead in the drivers’ standings.