Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Belgian Grand Prix from Spa-Francorchamps.

How to watch F1 Belgian Grand Prix

Friday, June 30

Practice 1, 21:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, July 1

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 00:30 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 01:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sprint Shootout Preview, 19:30 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 507 – note channel change), Kayo Sports

Sprint Shootout, 20:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sprint Shootout Wrap, 20:45 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 507 – note channel change), Kayo Sports

F1 Sprint Preview, 23:30 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, July 2

F1 Sprint, 00:30 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

F1 Sprint Wrap, 01:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Post-Sprint, 01:30 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pre-race, 21:30 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 22:55 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, July 3

Post-race, 01:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

No free-to-air coverage of this event is available in Australia.

What to watch for

Tyre compounds

Weather forecast

Conditions across the weekend are set to be consistent, but that isn’t to say they’re going to be pleasant.

Rain is forecast to fall across all three days of track action, though that chance is set to diminish in the latter half of the race.

However, it is almost certain the weekend will be dominated by the weather.

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 63 George Russell Mercedes 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Points 1 Max Verstappen 281 2 Sergio Perez 171 3 Fernando Alonso 139 4 Lewis Hamilton 133 5 George Russell 90 6 Carlos Sainz 87 7 Charles Leclerc 80 8 Lando Norris 60 9 Lance Stroll 45 10 Esteban Ocon 31 11 Oscar Piastri 27 12 Pierre Gasly 16 13 Alex Albon 11 14 Nico Hulkenberg 9 15 Valtteri Bottas 5 16 Guanyu Zhou 4 17 Kevin Magnussen 2 18 Yuki Tsunoda 2 19 Logan Sargeant 0 20 Nyck de Vries 0 21 Daniel Ricciardo 0

Constructors’ Championship

Pos Team Points 1 Red Bull 411 2 Mercedes 203 3 Aston Martin 181 4 Ferrari 157 5 McLaren 59 6 Alpine 47 7 Haas 11 8 Williams 11 9 Alfa Romeo Sauber 9 10 Scuderia AlphaTauri 2

Formula 2 Schedule (local times)

Friday FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 11:05 – 11:50 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 15:55 – 16:25 Saturday FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (28 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 13:45 – 14:35 Sunday FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (40 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 10:00 – 11:05

Formula 3 Schedule (local times)