How to watch: F1 Belgian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 28th July, 2023 - 1:30pm

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Belgian Grand Prix from Spa-Francorchamps.

How to watch F1 Belgian Grand Prix

Friday, June 30

Practice 1, 21:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, July 1

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 00:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 01:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sprint Shootout Preview, 19:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 507 – note channel change), Kayo Sports

Sprint Shootout, 20:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sprint Shootout Wrap, 20:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 507 – note channel change), Kayo Sports

F1 Sprint Preview, 23:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, July 2

F1 Sprint, 00:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

F1 Sprint Wrap, 01:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Post-Sprint, 01:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pre-race, 21:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 22:55 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, July 3

Post-race, 01:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

No free-to-air coverage of this event is available in Australia.

What to watch for

Tyre compounds

Weather forecast

Conditions across the weekend are set to be consistent, but that isn’t to say they’re going to be pleasant.

Rain is forecast to fall across all three days of track action, though that chance is set to diminish in the latter half of the race.

However, it is almost certain the weekend will be dominated by the weather.

Entry List

Num Driver Team
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull
11 Sergio Perez Red Bull
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari
63 George Russell Mercedes
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine
4 Lando Norris McLaren
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren
77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber
24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas
27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas
22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri
3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri
23 Alex Albon Williams
2 Logan Sargeant Williams

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Points
1 Max Verstappen 281
2 Sergio Perez 171
3 Fernando Alonso 139
4 Lewis Hamilton 133
5 George Russell 90
6 Carlos Sainz 87
7 Charles Leclerc 80
8 Lando Norris 60
9 Lance Stroll 45
10 Esteban Ocon 31
11 Oscar Piastri 27
12 Pierre Gasly 16
13 Alex Albon 11
14 Nico Hulkenberg 9
15 Valtteri Bottas 5
16 Guanyu Zhou 4
17 Kevin Magnussen 2
18 Yuki Tsunoda 2
19 Logan Sargeant 0
20 Nyck de Vries 0
21 Daniel Ricciardo 0

Constructors’ Championship

Pos Team Points
1 Red Bull 411
2 Mercedes 203
3 Aston Martin 181
4 Ferrari 157
5 McLaren 59
6 Alpine 47
7 Haas 11
8 Williams 11
9 Alfa Romeo Sauber 9
10 Scuderia AlphaTauri 2

Formula 2 Schedule (local times)

Friday
FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 11:05 – 11:50
FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 15:55 – 16:25
Saturday
FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (28 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 13:45 – 14:35
Sunday
FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (40 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 10:00 – 11:05

Formula 3 Schedule (local times)

Friday
FIA Formula 3 Practice Session 09:55 – 10:40
FIA Formula 3 Qualifying Session 15:00 – 15:30
Saturday
FIA Formula 3 Sprint Race (21 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap) 10:00 – 10:45
Sunday
FIA Formula 3 Feature Race (26 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 08:30 – 09:20

