How to watch: F1 Belgian Grand Prix
Friday 28th July, 2023 - 1:30pm
Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Belgian Grand Prix from Spa-Francorchamps.
Friday, June 30
Practice 1, 21:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Saturday, July 1
Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 00:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Qualifying, 01:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sprint Shootout Preview, 19:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 507 – note channel change), Kayo Sports
Sprint Shootout, 20:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sprint Shootout Wrap, 20:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 507 – note channel change), Kayo Sports
F1 Sprint Preview, 23:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, July 2
F1 Sprint, 00:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
F1 Sprint Wrap, 01:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pit Lane Post-Sprint, 01:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pre-race, 21:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Race, 22:55 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Monday, July 3
Post-race, 01:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
No free-to-air coverage of this event is available in Australia.
What to watch for
Tyre compounds
Weather forecast
Conditions across the weekend are set to be consistent, but that isn’t to say they’re going to be pleasant.
Rain is forecast to fall across all three days of track action, though that chance is set to diminish in the latter half of the race.
However, it is almost certain the weekend will be dominated by the weather.
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
Drivers’ Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|281
|2
|Sergio Perez
|171
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|139
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|133
|5
|George Russell
|90
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|87
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|80
|8
|Lando Norris
|60
|9
|Lance Stroll
|45
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|31
|11
|Oscar Piastri
|27
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|16
|13
|Alex Albon
|11
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|9
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|5
|16
|Guanyu Zhou
|4
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|2
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|2
|19
|Logan Sargeant
|0
|20
|Nyck de Vries
|0
|21
|Daniel Ricciardo
|0
Constructors’ Championship
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Red Bull
|411
|2
|Mercedes
|203
|3
|Aston Martin
|181
|4
|Ferrari
|157
|5
|McLaren
|59
|6
|Alpine
|47
|7
|Haas
|11
|8
|Williams
|11
|9
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|9
|10
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|2
Formula 2 Schedule (local times)
|Friday
|FIA Formula 2
|Practice Session
|11:05 – 11:50
|FIA Formula 2
|Qualifying Session
|15:55 – 16:25
|Saturday
|FIA Formula 2
|Sprint Race (28 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|13:45 – 14:35
|Sunday
|FIA Formula 2
|Feature Race (40 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap)
|10:00 – 11:05
Formula 3 Schedule (local times)
|Friday
|FIA Formula 3
|Practice Session
|09:55 – 10:40
|FIA Formula 3
|Qualifying Session
|15:00 – 15:30
|Saturday
|FIA Formula 3
|Sprint Race (21 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap)
|10:00 – 10:45
|Sunday
|FIA Formula 3
|Feature Race (26 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|08:30 – 09:20
