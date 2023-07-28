Grove Racing open to homologation role

Grove Racing is open to taking on the role of Supercars homologation as part of its long-term outlook to become a championship-winning team.

At Sydney Motorsport Park today, team co-owner Stephen Grove will be part of a press conference alongside both Ben Croke from Dick Johnson Racing and Jamie Whincup from Triple Eight Race Engineering, the homologation teams for Ford and Chevrolet Gen3 Supercars respectively.

Asked by Speedcafe whether Grove Racing aspired to become a homologation team in the long-term, should an opportunity arise, both Grove and Team Principal David Cauchi were tempered with their ambitions.

“Of course that’s something that we could absolutely consider down the line,” Cauchi, whose background includes considerable time at Triple Eight though several generations of Holden Supercars homologation, told Speedcafe.

“I think right now, again, we’re just focusing on ourselves and building up all of our foundations and our systems and focusing on just going racing, so we probably don’t need that distraction right now.

“But in a year or two’s time. Absolutely. That’s something that we would absolutely consider.”

Grove was more restrained regarding the team’s long-term ambitions as it currently undertakes major upgrades at its Braeside, Victoria, headquarters, as well as its ongoing junior development program.

“At the moment, no,” Stephen Grove said when asked about homologation.

“I think DJR have done a really good job, and they have a really close relationship with Ford. For us at the moment we’ve got to take the baby steps. We’ve got to win races. Not podiums – we’ve got to win races.”

“We’ve got a junior program to come up. We need to develop the cars we’ve got, the facilities we’ve got, the infrastructure we’ve got, the engineering department, we’ve got to make sure we can win and win over a long period of time – consistent consistency. So that’s what it’s about for me.”