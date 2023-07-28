Gasly conflicted by Spa emotions

Pierre Gasly feels conflicted about racing at Spa-Francorchamps as he marks the fourth anniversary of the death of his friend, Anthoine Hubert, at the Belgian circuit.

To mark the occasion, Gasly organised a track run for those within the paddock and stopped at the scene of the 2019 crash to lay flowers for his friend.

But while invoking sad memories, the Spa-Francorchamps circuit remains one of the Alpine driver’s favourites.

“I’m someone that is emotional,” he began.

“I’ve had the worst emotions of my life here, and at the same time, it’s one of my favourite tracks.

“So it’s very contradictory.

“I love this track, and I love racing this track, but at the same time, I’ll never forget what I felt going down the stairs when my parents told me the news.

“It’s obviously tough, but, I accept the sport that we do and it’s things you’ve got to live with.

“It’s also life, as sad as it can be, but stuff that you need to accept and move on.”

Despite rain falling on Thursday evening, the run for Hubert was well attended by those in the paddock, all wearing t-shirts to celebrate his memory.

“I’m just happier by organizing these sorts of events,” said Gasly, who gave a short speech ahead of the run.

“It might be small things for people but it’s a lot bigger for me in a lot more meaningful way.

Rain is forecast to fall across all three days of track-action at the Belgian Grand Prix, invoking the more recent memory of Dilano van ‘t Hoff.

The Dutchman lost his life on the Kemmel Straight in wet conditions at the start of the month in an incident similar to Hubert’s.

“This was organized well before the tragic incident which happened recent weeks, like a couple of weeks ago, but I just think it’s great we all, as a community, and when these things happen…

“I think small events, even if it’s even if it’s only a run, but it’s a way of gathering all the community together everyone that is part of Formula 1, whether it’s F2, F3, everyone that is part of the sport, this racing family together and remember great talents that we lost way too early.

“So it was important for me important, also for the team.

“I’m happy we managed to put it together – unfortunately, might not be the best conditions out there, but it doesn’t matter.

“I think what’s most important is just to feel; at the end of the day, it’s a small circus with a couple of hundred people travelling the world together, we have a very unique life, and I think it’s very different to any other sort of jobs.

“I think it’s great that we’re able to get together for these special occasions.”