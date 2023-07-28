Ford Mustang Dark Horse R one-make racing series announced

Ford has announced the Mustang Challenge for 2024 and the official race car created for the competition, the track-only production car-based Ford Mustang Dark Horse R.

The Mustang Challenge is a one-make, Mustang only IMSA-sanctioned series that will see the turn-key Dark Horse R on track in a 10-12 race calendar supporting sports car events in North America in 2024.

“Mustang Dark Horse R owners will have the opportunity to race and test their driving skills with other Mustang enthusiasts at some of the world’s most incredible tracks,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports.

Based on the yet-to-be released 2024 Mustang S650 road car, the Mustang Dark Horse R has been specifically created for the series and is powered by a 5.0-litre Coyote V8 that runs an upgraded Borla exhaust and produces in excess of 500hp (373kW). It uses a Tremec 3160 six-speed manual transmission and Torsen LSD with 3.73 final drive.

“Mustang Dark Horse R bridges the gap between Dark Horse and Mustang GT3 and GT4,” said Rushbrook.

“Production-based Mustang vehicles have raced from the very beginning, all the way back to winning the 1964 Tour de France, even. Dark Horse R offers our passionate customers not just an attainable, factory-built race car, but also a racing series to compete with other Mustang enthusiasts.”

Priced from $US145,000 the race-prepped Mustang Dark Horse R will also use specially-developed Michelin tyres for its Ford Performance 19-inch wheels that are 10.5-inch wide up front and 11.0-inches wide at the rear, with Brembo brakes and pads at all four corners, while there’s race ABS tune and brake cooling ducts as part of the set-up.

The exterior has also been equipped with jacking points and tow hooks, while chassis tuning capability comes from Multimatic-DSSV shock absorbers, adjustable camber plates and roll-bars.

Rigidity is improved by ‘select’ seam welding of the Dark Horse R chassis, as well as an integrated roll-cage, while inside the driver will sit in an FIA-compliant Recaro race seat with a Sparco racing harness, Sparco quick-release steering wheel, driver keypad and buttons as well as a MoTeC dash.

There’s also a fire suppression system and fuel cell, while mechanically there’s upgrade transmission and differential cooling.

First deliveries will take place in time for the inaugural Mustang Challenge in 2024.

“The new Mustang Challenge series is a perfect addition to our IMSA family and we are grateful to our long-time partners at Ford for trusting us to be the sanctioning body for this spectacular new platform,” said IMSA President John Doonan.

“When I was a little boy going to the race track, I vividly remember the rumble of the Mustang race cars and their V8 power, so imagining a full field of Dark Horse Rs charging into Turn 1 for the first time on an IMSA race weekend will bring back a flood of memories and be awe inspiring.”