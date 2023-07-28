F1 puts tyre blanket ban on hold

F1’s planned ban on dry tyre blankets that was due to be introduced for next season has been placed on hold following a meeting of the Formula 1 Commission.

The Commission, which comprises the 10 teams, the FIA, and F1, met at the Hotel De La Source on the outskirts of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit and determined that further testing from tyre supplier Pirelli and additional discussions are required.

The sport is due to review in a year’s time ahead of a potential ban for 2025.

With tyre blankets, the rubber is heated to 70 degrees Celsius two hours before a session, providing drivers with improved grip as they take to a track. Blanket-free wet tyres were introduced earlier this season.

Over the course of the past few months, the drivers have made their feelings clear that a ban on blankets for dry tyres would not be in the best interests of F1.

Speaking during pre-season testing in Bahrain in February, seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton said a ban would be “dangerous” and was “a pointless exercise”.

At the time, the Mercedes driver who had tested tyres without blankets, said: “You have to drive multiple laps to get the tyres to work. The whole argument is that taking away the blankets is going to make it more sustainable and more green, but in actual fact we just burn more fuel to get the temperature into the tyres.”

Team-mate George Russell, who tested Pirelli’s latest iteration of blanketless tyres in June following the Spanish Grand Prix, said there would be crashes if the FOC decided to go forward with a ban.

Speaking during his media session on Thursday, two-time F1 champion Max Verstappen also issued a stark warning.

He said: “They probably can make it work, but they need to drop the working range that much that once you’re up to temperature, the tyre will just be like chewing gum, and the pressures will go through the roof.”

It is now clear the feeling of negativity has played a significant role in the decision that has been taken.

A statement read: “Consistent with the future environmental and cost-saving objectives of the sport, an option to remove the use of tyre blankets has been under consideration, and the 2023 Pirelli tyre testing campaign has focused almost entirely on this objective, with expanded test days dedicated to no-blankets testing.

“Pirelli reported on the outcome of this test campaign to the F1 Commission. The results of the testing undertaken so far show that the change can be implemented to the requested target specifications for 2024.

“However, it has been decided to postpone the introduction of a tyre blanket ban for dry tyres in 2024 and to continue this discussion and further testing into 2025.

“Further analysis will continue for other potential future changes to the regulations that can improve the environmental sustainability of the sport.”

Additionally, the FOC has been unable to reach any agreement on either power unit equalisation or changes to the CapEx cap.

PU equalisation had been placed on the FOC agenda after Alpine had aired concerns that its system was running 15-25KW (25-33hp) lower than competitors Mercedes, Ferrari, and Honda.

Under the current regulations, changes to performance are banned. Only alterations with regard to reliability can be made.

It is understood Alpine had sought permission to equalise performance given its ongoing concerns.

Whilst there was a degree of sympathy for Alpine during the meeting, no decision has been taken, with the Power Unit Advisory Committee to now look into the matter.

With regard to the CapEx cap, again, the issue has been placed in the hands of the Financial Advisory Committee to address.

At present, teams are allowed to spend US$36 million over a four-year period in areas beyond the cost cap, such as updating and maintaining wind tunnels, simulators, dynos, and other infrastructure systems.

The teams further down the grid have been seeking changes in a bid to allow them to compete on a level playing field with the likes of Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari.

Williams, in particular, has been pushing for changes given the antiquated nature of its infrastructure in places that team boss James Vowles has said will cost millions to replace.

The FOC has confirmed that next season’s sole pre-season test will take place at the Bahrain International Circuit from February 21-23.