Supercars to review Superlicence decision

Supercars will review Motorsport Australia’s decision to abolish its endorsement of the Superlicence from the 2024.

The Superlicence was introduced in 2017 season, with Supercars adding its own requirements for drivers’ ability to obtain the mandatory Superlicence necessary to compete in the category. It tweaked these prerequisites as recently as last week, as reported by Speedcafe to make it easier for Super3 and Porsche Carrera Cup competitors.

Following Motorsport Australia’s announcement today, Supercars says it will review the news ahead of any potential changes.

“Supercars will review the decision made by Motorsport Australia in consultation with the Commission and Board,” a spokesperson told Speedcafe.

“The current Superlicence criteria is used to effectively uphold safety standards and maintain the competitiveness and integrity of the championship.”

The Superlicence was instigated ahead of the 2017 Championship following Kurt Kostecki’s substitution of full-time Team 18 driver, Lee Holdsworth, at the Hidden Valley round in 2016.

Critics suggested that Kostekci – cousin of Brodie and Jake Kostecki – didn’t have the necessary experience on-track at to race at the top level, given he’d only competed in eight Super2 rounds ahead of his debut, which saw him race at both Darwin and Townsville 2016 rounds.

Kostecki also supplied his Dunlop Super2 Series VF Commodore, given that the Holdsworth’s Preston Hire Team 18 entry was also significantly damaged in the incident that ruled him out for several rounds.

There has been controversy in the reverse situation where driver who have significant experience and chalked up sufficient mileage have been rejected for a Superlicence. That saw Matt Chahda knocked back in 2017, as well as Nathan Herne in 2020.

Further criticisms have also surrounded Joey Mawson – ahead of his recent provisional suspension – who met Motorsport Australia’s criteria but did not meet Supercars’ additional mandates.

