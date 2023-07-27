Piastri: Red Bull the only car quicker than McLaren

Oscar Piastri believes McLaren has made strides over recent races such that it is the second fastest car in F1, slower only than Red Bull.

Upgrades introduced over the Austrian and British Grands Prix have transformed the MCL60 from a car sniping away at an occasional top 10 to genuine podium contenders.

In Austria, Lando Norris received the first tranche of parts and delivered a fourth place for McLaren.

That was backed up by second in Silverstone, with Piastri unlucky not to record his maiden F1 podium.

Last weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix offered a new challenge for the package, with Norris again finishing second to Max Verstappen and Piastri picking up more points in fifth.

“I think so,” said the Australian when asked of McLaren is now capable of challenging for the podium regularly.

” Silverstone and [Hungary] have been very different circuits, very different conditions – like I said, these track temperatures were stuff about nightmares at the start of the year – and Lando’s still managed to be on the podium, I’m still in the top five.

“Really, the only car better than us, was the Red Bull.

“Lewis [Hamilton] was clearly very quick as well but compared to where we were even a few weekends ago, it’s very, very exciting that we can, I think realistically, aim for that every weekend.”

Piastri ran second in the opening laps in Hungary only to drift back following his opening stop.

That came after Norris had been called in by the team first, a move which saw him jump his young team-mate in the pit stop cycle.

Damage to the Melburnian’s floor also limited his performance and meant he was unable to maintain his early pace.

Still, it was a competitive showing off the back of his impressive British GP performance.

“Silverstone, honestly, I was very happy with that race,” Piastri said.

“I’m not sure there was too much more I could have done.

“I think [in Hungary], clearly the tyre management is a big learning curve still.

“Barcelona is really the only other circuit where we’ve had two stops like that and a lot of deg, so still a lot for me to learn.

“Unfortunately, you can’t learn these things in practice or testing, you’ve got to learn them the hard way in the races,” he added.

“You of course, want to be able to improve that as quickly as possible because we’ve got trophies waiting for us if we get it right.

“So, yep, something big to try and learn and I’m sure with experience and digging deep and doing my homework that’ll help on that.”