2023 Geelong Revival entries open

Competition entries 2023 Geelong Revival Motoring Festival have opened.

Competitors can now sign up for the Quarter Mile Sprint and the Shannons Motor Show on November 24-26.

The festival will take place over two summer days along the Victorian city’s picturesque waterfront. The event is an expanded version of the Geelong Speed Trials which started in 1956 at the instigation of the late Murray Rainey, a successful racer, mechanic, and race car innovator.

After it did not run for eight years, the event was restarted in 2012. It didn’t take place in 2021 when COVID forced it to be postponed to March last year, and then it was held for a second time in 2022 on its traditional late November date.

Based on the historic Brighton Speed Trials, the Quarter Mile Sprints on the unique curved track along Ritchie Boulevard is the cornerstone of the weekend. In the past it has featured almost 300 competitors and just about everything from Model Ts to McLarens as well as a huge number of spectators.

The format for the Top Ten Shootout has been refreshed which will make for the culmination to each day’s competition. The fastest competitors will be out to eclipse the best time in recent years of 9.2884s which was set by Kevin Mackrell in this Chevrolet V-powered Datsun 260Z.

The organisers claim that the Shannons Classic Motor Show is not like any other, and the event prides itself on its diversity. There will be more than a thousand vintage, classic, modern and performance cars on display. It will provide a platform for passionate car and motorbike enthusiasts to showcase their exceptional vehicles.

“We’re lucky enough to have a fantastic, passionate community of motoring enthusiasts who are all eager to show off their amazing collections. We’re also keen to deliver some new and exciting activities at this year’s event – things never before seen at Geelong Revival,” expressed Nicholas Heath, the Event Director.

There will be boat and caravan displays, a stunt show, a fashion show, market stalls, food vendors and music to provide a great weekend of entertainment. The Electric Evolution on the Eastern Beach Lawn will showcase new electric cars and motorcycles, classic conversions, charging technology, and all related EV expertise.