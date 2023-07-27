F1 teams to support F1 Academy from 2024

All 10 Formula 1 teams will be represented on the grid in next year’s F1 Academy championship.

Launched this year, the competition promotes female participation in the sport.

It utilises Tatuus Formula 4 cars, with five leaving junior operations, each fielding three cars.

That will remain the case for 2024. However, 10 of those entries will feature branding reminiscent of the current F1 grid.

The drivers in those cars will be nominated by the F1 teams, with Ferrari bringing the concept into its Academy programme.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the Formula 1 teams for their support and vision as we embark on this journey together,” said Susie Wolff, managing director of the competition.

“This landmark moment not only demonstrates the depth of support for F1 Academy from across the F1 community but will inspire a whole generation of young girls to realise the opportunities both on and off track in motorsport.

“As we join the F1 calendar for next year and host F1 Academy Discover Your Drive events in the lead up to our races, I am confident that we will have a positive impact across our sport in the long term.”

F1 boss, Stefano Domenicali, added: “We created F1 Academy to bring about real and lasting change to ensure young female talent have the right system in place to follow and achieve their dreams. Today is a very important moment as it shows the impact the project is having and the support it is receiving from across the F1 community.

“Susie, the teams, and everyone involved are working tirelessly to ensure we go from strength to strength and continue to deliver on the important objective we have set out together. In 2024 the F1 Academy will join our race calendar, raising the awareness and profile of the series globally and to have the F1 liveries on the grid will be something very special.”

The remaining five cars will be supported by other partners, with the 2024 driver lineup to be announced later.

Spaniard Marta Garcia heads the F1 Academy’s inaugural season after five of seven rounds.

The next event is at Paul Ricard this weekend, ahead of the season finale as a support category at the United States Grand Prix in October.