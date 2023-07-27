Davison and De Pasquale want mates to dig deep

Shell V-Power Racing Team Supercars drivers Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale are calling on ‘mates’ around the country to get together and buy tickets for this year’s Ultimate Motorsport Prize raffle.

Driven by Pirtek, one of the sport’s major sponsors, one lucky fan and their guest have the opportunity to experience one of the greatest “money can’t buy” prizes in world motorsports at October’s 60th edition of the Repco Bathurst 1000.

A limited number of tickets are being offered at just AUD $20 each and 100% of proceeds will support St Vincent’s Hospital’s Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

Fans only have a few weeks left to buy their tickets for a chance to win this once in a lifetime experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize. com.

The Ford pair are rallying sports fans to “dig deep” and do a reciprocal deal with each other where they promise to take each other to the event if they win.

“I remember last year’s winners coming into our garage at Bathurst – you couldn’t get the smile off their faces,” said Davison.

“When you look at the list of activities and opportunities they get over the weekend, it is pretty easy to understand why.

“There are a few things on the prize list that I have not even done at Mount Panorama.”

De Pasquale backed-up Davison’s thoughts and said he has been encouraging his own mates to get on board and buy tickets.

“My mates are always asking me, ‘what’s the best way to do Bathurst’,” said De Pasquale.

“Well, there are lots of different ways to ‘do’ Bathurst, but I could not think of a more amazing way to attend the race than winning the Ultimate Motorsport Prize, because they really have thought of everything.

“I hope we see ‘mates’ all over the country teaming up to buy tickets and promising to take each other to the race as their ‘guest’ if they win.

“That way they are getting double bang for their buck.”

First prize in the raffle also includes a return flights for two from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city, two nights’ accommodation, a three-day corporate pass in the Supercar Paddock Club, meet and greet and tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team pit garage with the legendary Dick Johnson, access to the grid before the start of the race.

There’s also a chance to meet the winners in Pirtek Victory lane after the race where they will have their photo taken with the victors as a souvenir of the ultimate fan experience.

On top of that, the winner and their chosen guest will present the winner’s cheque and trophy to the victors of the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge on national TV, receive an exclusive VIP ‘after hours’ tour of the National Motor Racing Museum and a visit to Race Control with the Supercars Race Director, as well as a photo on the podium with the Peter Brock Trophy and a Pirtek Merchandise pack.

Pirtek CEO, Steve Dutton, said that Davison and De Pasquale’s idea of having ‘mates’ team-up when buying tickets, was a great concept.

“I think the ‘mates’ concept is terrific and we have to thank Will and Anton for their great support,” said Dutton.

“Teaming up with a mate or friend, basically doubles your chances of experiencing an incredible weekend at one of the world’s great motorsport events.”

The prize has been made possible through Pirtek, Supercars, Shell V-Power Racing, National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.com.

The winner will be announced on Friday 8 September 2023, allowing a month for the winners to make their arrangements.

About Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of Pirtek.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS and Parkinson’s disease.

Funds raised from the Raffle will support a senior postdoctoral neurosciences research fellow within the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

The new researcher will study adult neuro stem cells and consider ways to improve their regenerative capacity in order to develop new real treatments for brain injury common in high impact sports, and degenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s disease.

The Ultimate Motorsport Prize

Return trip for two to the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000 from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city

Two nights twin-share accommodation

Wave the green starter’s flag for the Bathurst 1000

Ride around Mount Panorama in the Supercars Safety Car

Three-day Supercars Paddock Club access

Present the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge winners’ trophy and cheque on Friday night

Visit to Pirtek Victory Lane

Exclusive meet and greet and VIP tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage with the legendary Dick Johnson

Behind the scenes tour of Mount Panorama – including visit to the top of the mountain and podium

VIP (after hours) tour of the National Motor Racing Museum at Mt Panorama

Helicopter flight around Mount Panorama

Access to the starting grid before the race for the national anthem

A personal tour of the Supercars TV compound with Neil Crompton

A photo taken with the Peter Brock Trophy on the podium

A visit to Race Control with the Supercars Race Director

A signed photo with the race winners as the ultimate momento

A personal VIP concierge host for the weekend

Two Pirtek merchandise packs

Second Prize

Two Corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at a 2024 Supercar event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand. Pirtek merchandise pack.

Third Prize

Two General Admission tickets to a 2024 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand. Pirtek merchandise pack.