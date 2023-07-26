D’Alberto to upgrade to new TCR Honda Civic

2022 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series title winner Tony D’Alberto has confirmed he will upgrade to the new-generation Honda Civic this season.

D’Alberto was crowned series winner in a nail-biting finale at last November’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, in the now-superseded FK8 spec of Civic Type R.

The Honda Australia-backed, Wall Racing driver continues to steer that vehicle in the 2023 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia campaign, but will switch to the new FL5 model ahead of the TCR World Tour events at Sydney Motorsport Park and Bathurst.

The FL5 has been developed by Honda homologation team JAS Motorsport, with factory driver Nestor Girolami achieving a best finish so far of third in the World Tour.

D’Alberto’s new wheels are said to have improved downforce, a new chassis for enhanced cornering stability and greater driver safety, an updated brake package, and new transmission.

“It’s great for Wall Racing, Honda and myself to have a brand-new Civic Type R enter the series,” remarked the driver who earned the right to use the #1 plate in 2023.

“From Honda Australia’s point of view, it makes a lot more sense to be racing the car that is based on the FL5 road car.

“You don’t get many opportunities to race new cars in your career so it will be really special to debut this car later in the year.

“We have been in regular conversations with Nestor and JAS Motorsport, and from all reports, the new Civic is just a little nicer in all areas, so I really can’t wait to get my hands on it.

“And it is perfect timing too – right ahead of the TCR World Tour for the final two rounds at Sydney and Bathurst.”

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia rookie Brad Harris will continue to drive an FK8-spec Civic out of Wall Racing, although team owner David Wall is hopeful of also fielding two FK8s alongside the FL5 when it arrives.

“Having the new Honda Civic Type R TCR is a very exciting proposition for our team,” said Wall.

“Wall Racing was one of the first teams to commit to TCR, and now we are in the next phase, bringing a new car in, which is great news for all parties.

“We are in regular contact with JAS Motorsport, and they are giving a lot of information about the cars. We are also in touch with Nestor, and he is really enthusiastic about the performance of the cars, as well as its comfortability.

“It’s great for our team that we can upgrade to the current spec car at the start of the model’s lifecycle and we are looking forward to having it for the tail end of the season.

“The plan for our team is to return to three Honda TCR entries. For us, it’s the perfect number and we hope to make another announcement on this in the near future.”

D’Alberto is currently seventh in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series standings ahead of Round 4 at Queensland Raceway on August 11-13.

Round 6 will take place under lights at SMP on November 3-4, before the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International rounds out the season on November 10-12.

D’Alberto will also be in action in October’s Bathurst 1000 as part of a Dick Johnson Racing squad which will expand to three entries for the Great Race, with the addition of the recently confirmed wildcard entry to be driven by Simona De Silvestro and Kai Allen.

