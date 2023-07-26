SuperNight livery tweak for Team 18

Mark Winterbottom’s Team 18 Camaro Supercar will sport a revised livery at this weekend’s Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight.

Blue hues have been added to the #18 Chevrolet Camaro due to an expansion of the squad’s partnership with DeWalt, to promote the power tool brand’s new Powerstack battery.

The livery, which Car #18 will also carry into the following event of the season at The Bend, was unveiled against the Melbourne city skyline earlier this week.

Winterbottom will race with the new look for the first time this Saturday night at Sydney Motorsport Park, a venue located just kilometres from where he grew up in the suburb of Doonside.

Race 16 of the season will be a 200km affair with just one compulsory pit stop, before drivers back up for a 140km sprint on Sunday afternoon at ‘Eastern Creek’.

“The new colours look fantastic and DeWalt’s been a great partner of ours and now with Powerstack as well with a bit of blue under lights should look amazing,” said Winterbottom.

“Hopefully its debut is this really good looking car up the front at Sydney. I love it and hopefully we’re strong this weekend.

“Sydney’s going to be really interesting. Saturday night is one format, long strategy, under lights, all those sort of things, and then we roll up Sunday, and they flip the whole format and it goes back to sprint racing.

“We’re on the one tyre compound all weekend, so if we’re fast Saturday, we should be good Sunday, but I like the format.

“I think the long format’s exciting, leading into enduros, and then a little bit of a sprint format just to put the pressure back on for those short races.

“I like going back to Sydney. It’s where I grew up. I love going home and it’d be nice to get this new, shiny car a bit of champagne under lights.”

Team owner Charlie Schwerkolt said, “It’s so exciting to be part of this collaboration with DeWalt for the Sydney night race and The Bend.

“The addition of the DeWalt Powerstack branding to our livery not only looks sensational, but represents our shared commitment to push boundaries and embrace cutting-edge technology.

“Supercars look incredible under lights and I think the DeWalt Camaro will be a real crowd pleaser on track this weekend.”

Winterbottom is currently 10th in the drivers’ championship, with a win at Hidden Valley to his name so far this year.

Support category action in Sydney starts on Friday morning, with the Repco Supercars Championship field on-track from Saturday at 12:15 local time/AEST.

GALLERY: Revised livery for Mark Winterbottom