Man dies in crash on Mount Panorama circuit

A man has died in a single-vehicle crash on the Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit this morning.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Mountain Straight and Hinton Road, which forms ‘Hell Corner’ (Turn 1) of the 6.213km race track.

Emergency services were called to the site at around 09:50, where a man believed to be in his thirties was found to be deceased.

An investigation into the incident is underway by officers attached to the Chifley Police District, and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Mount Panorama is a public road outside of its five full closures per year and a handful of other activities which take place at the home of the Bathurst 1000.

The speed limit is typically 60km/h although high-range speeding is not uncommon on Conrod Straight, where Supercars can travel as quickly as 300km/h before the kink which marks the start of The Chase.

While the circumstances of this morning’s accident are not known, police have used speeding incidents as an opportunity to remind motorists to take care when driving around Mount Panorama for the sake of residents, businesspeople, and pedestrians who use the road.