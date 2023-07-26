Elliott hoping more Supercars drivers race in NASCAR

2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is hopeful of an even greater Supercars presence in NASCAR after Shane van Gisbergen’s Chicago victory.

Van Gisbergen became the first debut Cup Series race winner in six decades with his triumph on the streets of Windy City and will now also contest the Indianapolis road course event next month with Trackhouse Racing.

However, the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner will not be the only Supercars driver in the field that weekend, with Brodie Kostecki to make his debut out of the Richard Childress Racing stable.

Elliott would like to see more Supercars drivers racing in NASCAR.

“I didn’t know [van Gisbergen] was coming back, so that’s awesome,” said the Hendrick Motorsports pilot.

“I hope all of those guys come and run more races because I think it’ll make us better at the end of the day.

“That’s super cool and I’m glad to hear that he got another opportunity.

“I mean the guy went and won the race – he deserves to race however much he wants.

“But I think that’s great and I’m looking forward to having him and looking forward to racing with him again.”

After a very limited test, van Gisbergen topped practice in Chicago and qualified third.

He dropped as low as 18th during the race, when a Caution period fell unkindly, but cut a swathe through the field thereafter.

Elliott was impressed with not only the New Zealander’s speed, but also how cleanly he raced.

“As I alluded to up in Chicago, I thought his drive was not only impressive, but very classy,” added the Georgia native.

“You didn’t see him running over people. He didn’t run over people to go win the race.

“I thought he did it the right way and that is very admirable, and I think people like that deserve great opportunities.

“Looking forward to having him back and racing against both of those guys.”

Fellow Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has nominated van Gisbergen as the favourite for the Indianapolis race but is also tipping Kostecki, his team-mate for the weekend, will be “strong” as well.

Busch already has an idea of the driving prowess of ‘Bush’, given both cut laps in an ex-Image Racing VF Commodore Supercar during the latter’s recent trip to the United States.

Denny Hamlin won last time out at Pocono in the #11 Toyota, while his Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Martin Truex Jnr continues to lead the series, including on a Playoff-adjusted basis.

The NASCAR season continues this weekend at Richmond Raceway, while the Repco Supercars Championship field is in action at the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight.

The Indianapolis road course event, which includes an IndyCar race, takes place on August 11-13 (local time).