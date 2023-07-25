PODCAST: Ricciardo gets his comeback as Red Bull claims records

Max Verstappen claims Red Bull Racing’s 12th consecutive victory, a new benchmark for dominance in Formula 1.

McLaren gets another second place in a big boost to the British team and Daniel Ricciardo ticks some big boxes on an understated impressive first race back.

Get all the insight from Michael Lamonato and Speedcafe’s F1 team of Mat Coch and Ian Parkes, both of whom were on the ground in Hungary.

You can also catch an audio-only Pit Talk on Spotify and Apple iTunes.