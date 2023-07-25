DJR confirms De Silvestro-Allen wildcard for Bathurst 1000

The Shell V-Power Racing Team has confirmed it will field a wildcard Ford Mustang entry in this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000, for Simona De Silvestro and Kai Allen.

After two wildcard campaigns and three full Supercars Championship seasons with Kelly Racing/Nissan Motorsport, De Silvestro is set for her sixth start in the Great Race, while Allen will be on debut.

The latter is also in the midst of his first Dunlop Super2 Series season, but is eligible to race in the top tier after a tweak to Supercars licence rules.

With the team’s first ever wildcard locked in, it means there will be three DJR Mustangs in the field at the Bathurst 1000, with De Silvestro/Allen in Car #98, joining Will Davison/Alex Davison in Car #17 and Anton De Pasquale/Tony D’Alberto in Car #11.

DJR CEO David Noble said, “This wildcard entry has been a long time coming for Dick Johnson Racing and we are extremely excited about it.

“To have the enthusiasm and talent of Kai mixed with the experience of Simona is the perfect combination.

“Of course, this wildcard entry wouldn’t be possible without the support of our wonderful long-standing partners Viva Energy Australia [Shell Licensee], WM Waste, Rheem & Pivotel, thank you.

“As an organisation, we are driven to succeed and aim to prepare and deliver the car to a competitive level for Bathurst.”

De Silvestro left Supercars at the end of 2019 but returned to the paddock at Darwin last month in what many took as a sign of her interest in returning to the category.

The #98 with which her Mustang will race is a reference to the octane level of Shell V-Power premium unleaded, but the Swiss driver alluded to backing also from Harvey Norman, which sponsored her Kelly Racing entry from 2016 to 2019.

“I am thrilled to race back at the iconic track in Bathurst and want to thank DJR and Shell V-Power for this amazing opportunity,” she remarked.

“Four years has been too long but who would have thought in 2019 that I would not be able to travel to Australia for such a long time?

“I am looking forward to teaming up with young talent Kai and I am sure we will make a great team.

“Of course, I also want to thank Harvey Norman and Katie Page who have been supporting me all my career in Australia.

“I can’t wait to be back in Australia in September to start testing the new Gen3 car.”

For Allen, the wildcard represents a strengthening of his relationship with DJR after completing an evaluation in one of its Gen2 Mustangs last year.

The 18-year-old said, “I’m so proud and excited to be joining DJR as part of their first Bathurst wildcard, representing the Shell V-Power brand.

“I’m really looking forward to working with such a knowledgeable and well-respected team, who have seen so much success over the years.

“Co-driving with Simona will no doubt be a highlight of the year and I can’t wait to learn from her, as she is such an experienced driver.”

The #98 crew will be led by experienced DJR team member Mikey Flynn, and comprised of “young talent coming through the Mechanical and Engineering ranks” at the Stapylton-based squad.

The 2023 Bathurst 1000 takes place on October 5-8 and is set to see three wildcard entries, with Triple Eight Race Engineering fielding the #888 Supercheap Auto Camaro for Craig Lowndes/Zane Goddard and the Blanchard Racing Team also expected to confirm an extra Mustang soon.

Before then, competition resumes this weekend with the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight.