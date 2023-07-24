Newgarden sweeps Iowa IndyCar double-header

Josef Newgarden’s Iowa Speedway fortunes remained unchanged on Sunday, winning the Hy-Vee One Step 250 to sweep the double-header weekend.

Newgarden led 212 of the race’s 250 laps to score his sixth win at the 0.875-mile oval and bring his points deficit down to 80 points to IndyCar championship leader Alex Palou.

Newgarden won by 0.7050 seconds over team-mate Will Power with Palou finishing third. Felix Rosenqvist finished fourth ahead of Scott McLaughlin in fifth. Those five drivers were the only ones to remain on the lead lap.

Power led the early part of the race from pole, but it took Newgarden only 31 laps to pass both Power and McLaughlin in a single overtaking move of Turn 2 to go from third to the lead.

Agustin Canapino caused the race’s first caution period as the Argentinian brushed the Turn 2 wall on Lap 86.

The race resumed on Lap 107 and Newgarden maintained the lead despite a couple of passing attempts from McLaughlin.

Sting Ray Robb’s left rear tyre parted ways with the car as the #51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda was entering Turn 3 on Lap 158.

The tyre was not secured in the pit stop that had just taken place and numerous cars were lucky to avoid the errant tyre.

Race control disqualified Robb from the race for the error.

Under the yellow flag, numerous lead lap cars pitted for fresh tyres to split their strategies from the leaders, including McLaughlin, Pato O’Ward, Palou, Kyle Kirkwood and Romain Grosjean.

After the Lap 168 restart, those on the alternate strategy had varying degrees of success to move their way through the field before the leaders made their final green flag pit stops with just over 50 laps to go.

The drama wasn’t quite over yet as Ryan Hunter-Reay brushed the Turn 4 wall on Lap 235. Race control declared an abandonment of procedure to quicken the pace of the yellow flag and required all lapped cars to drive through pit road.

Race control restarted the race with three laps to go and Newgarden kept a firm grip on the lead as Power overtook Rosenqvist on the restart. The Swedish racer fell from second to fifth, but moved up to fourth on the penultimate lap.

