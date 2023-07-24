Murphy to drive Gen3 Supercar at SMP

Greg Murphy will drive a Gen3 Supercar at this week’s Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight as part of a father-son seat swap.

The four-time Bathurst 1000 winner is set to get behind the wheel of an Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro at Sydney Motorsport Park with son Ronan Murphy as a passenger, as announced by Supercars’ official website.

First, though, Ronan will take Greg for a ride in the GT3 Cup Car which the 21-year-old is racing in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge that weekend at ‘Eastern Creek’.

Murphy senior’s last competitive Supercars outing was also with Erebus, when he and Richie Stanaway paired up for a wildcard entry in last year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

He has since driven the VE Commodore in which he contested the Great Race of 2009 when the Super Touring Power took place at Britain’s iconic Brands Hatch circuit earlier this month.

The Murphy laps at Sydney Motorsport Park are an activation of Merlin, of which Greg is an ambassador, with the piece to be shown as part of the television broadcast this weekend.

Greg Murphy and Stanaway combined to finished 11th in the 2022 Bathurst 1000 while Ronan Murphy is currently second in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge.

Practice for that competition starts on Friday morning, with three races scheduled over the course of the weekend.