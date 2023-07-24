Norris blames Verstappen for F1 trophy breakage

Lando Norris has audaciously blamed Max Verstappen for the costly breakage of the Red Bull driver’s Hungarian Grand Prix winner’s trophy during the post-race podium celebration.

Norris has become renowned for his unusual way of popping the cork out of a champagne bottle after clinching a top-three spot by banging it on the floor.

After finishing second behind Verstappen at the Hungaroring, the McLaren driver grabbed his bottle of bubbly, and again thumped it down on the dias.

On this occasion, the vibrations sent Verstappen’s hand-made porcelain prize toppling over onto the podium floor, breaking it in two. The two-time F1 champion had put his trophy down in order to let fly with the champagne.

The look on Norris’ face, when he realises what he has done, is priceless, although it does not take him long to pick up where he left off by spraying the champagne.

In the post-race press conference, with a smile, Norris pointed the finger at good friend Verstappen.

Asked as to what happened, Norris replied: “I’m not sure. Max just placed it too close to the edge!”, to which Verstappen responded: “I’m going to take it off next time.”

Norris then added: “Yeah, just hold it. I don’t know. It fell over, I guess. Not my problem. It’s his!”

Someone, however, will have to pay for a replacement as the trophies cost AU$66,000 (£35,000; €40,000), according to Hungarian F1 journalist Sandor Mészáros.

The #HungarianGP trophies are made by Herendi Porcelanmanufaktura Zrt. All are handmade, production time is approximately six months and it costs ~ 40.000 euros. 2/1#F1 #Hungaroring #NorrisGate pic.twitter.com/YhEdR86b2R — Sándor Mészáros (@mesandor) July 23, 2023

It is understood the manufacturing company will speed up its process in order that Verstappen does not have to wait until the end of the year for a replacement.