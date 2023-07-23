Red Bull set new F1 record as Verstappen wins again

Red Bull set a new record for the number of consecutive wins by an F1 team of 12 in a row as Max Verstappen extended his personal best run with victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

After winning the final race of last season in Abu Dhabi, and the first 11 of this year, Red Bull has captured a mark that had stood for 35 years when McLaren duo Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost won 11 successive races between them.

Once Verstappen passed polesitter Lewis Hamilton in his Mercedes on the run down to Turn 1 at the start of the 70-lap race at the Hungaroring, it was the same old story of late of ‘game over’ at that stage barring any mechanical issue.

Given the current impregnability of the RB19, that never materialised as Verstappen took the chequered flag by 33.7s from Lando Norris in his McLaren as the British driver scored back-to-back podiums for the first time in his career.

In a statement drive, Sergio Perez netted only his second podium in the last five races by claiming third after starting ninth. That was fortunate, though, as Hamilton’s W14 came alive in the final phase of the race as his charge fell short by just 1.5s.

Oscar Piastri, who had started fourth and ran in a career-high second for the first 19 laps, had to content himself with what will feel like a disappointing fifth., finishing 62.5 seconds behind Verstappen.

From 18th on the grid, George Russell finished a superb sixth, aided by a five-second penalty for Charles Leclerc, dropping him to seventh ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz in what was another mundane race from Ferrari.

Aston Martin, the team that was the main threat to Red Bull over the opening few races of the campaign, completed the top 10, with Fernando Alonso ahead of team-mate Lance Stroll.

As for Daniel Ricciardo on his F1 return after eight months away, the Australian started and finished 13th in his AlphaTauri, but that does not tell the whole story given what unfolded in the early exchanges.

