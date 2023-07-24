Result: Hungarian Grand Prix
Monday 24th July, 2023 - 12:50am
The full results from the Hungarian Grand Prix
|GAP
|INT
|1:20.504
|1
|1
|VERSTAPPEN
|LAP
|70
|
+0.368
|
-1
|
+0.571
|
-3
|
+0.791
|
-6
|1:22.234
|2
|2
|4
|NORRIS
|+33.7
|+33.731
|
+0.468
|
-1
|
+0.386
|
-2
|
+0.613
|
-7
|1:23.385
|2
|3
|11
|PEREZ
|+37.6
|+3.872
|
+0.262
|
-1
|
+0.407
|
-3
|
+0.872
|
-12
|1:23.533
|2
|4
|44
|HAMILTON
|+39.1
|+1.531
|
+0.418
|
+0.428
|
-3
|
+1.170
|
-27
|1:23.429
|2
|5
|81
|PIASTRI
|+62.5
|+23.438
|
+0.618
|
-1
|
+0.638
|
-5
|
+0.622
|
-5
|1:24.503
|2
|6
|63
|RUSSELL
|+65.8
|+3.253
|
+0.291
|
-5
|
+1.178
|
-4
|
+1.028
|
-4
|1:24.254
|2
|7
|16
|LECLERC
|+70.3
|+4.492
|
+0.475
|
-3
|
+1.171
|
-5
|
+1.043
|
-5
|1:24.451
|2
|8
|55
|SAINZ
|+71.0
|+0.756
|
+0.504
|
-4
|
+0.645
|
-1
|
+0.616
|
-4
|1:24.177
|2
|9
|14
|ALONSO
|+75.7
|+4.636
|
+0.473
|
+0.617
|
-4
|
+0.613
|
-5
|1:24.181
|2
|10
|18
|STROLL
|1L
|+23.087
|
+0.736
|
-1
|
+0.596
|
-1
|
+0.879
|
-9
|1:25.228
|2
|11
|23
|ALBON
|1L
|+14.472
|
+0.138
|
+1
|
+0.084
|
-2
|
+0.269
|
-5
|1:24.137
|2
|12
|77
|BOTTAS
|1L
|+0.992
|
+0.641
|
-5
|
+0.427
|
-1
|
+0.162
|
-6
|1:24.481
|2
|13
|3
|RICCIARDO
|1L
|+6.178
|
+2.411
|
-2
|
+0.710
|
-5
|
+0.620
|
-9
|1:27.273
|2
|14
|27
|HULKENBERG
|1L
|+15.041
|
+0.893
|
-6
|
+0.509
|
+0.585
|
-9
|1:25.485
|2
|15
|22
|TSUNODA
|1L
|+0.245
|
+0.393
|
+1.123
|
-4
|
+0.490
|
-5
|1:25.200
|2
|16
|24
|ZHOU
|1L
|+8.948
|
+0.520
|
-1
|
+0.525
|
-2
|
+0.759
|
-4
|1:25.286
|2
|17
|20
|MAGNUSSEN
|1L
|+21.860
|
+0.510
|
+0.861
|
-4
|
+0.383
|
-5
|1:25.369
|2
|18
|2
|SARGEANT
|3L
|2L
|
30.268
|
282
|
46.500
|
229
|
27.009
|RETIRED
|3
|31
|OCON
|68L
|65L
|
32.666
|
259
|
38.194
|
208
|
30.321
|RETIRED
|1
|10
|GASLY
|69L
|1L
|
187
|
41.231
|
183
|
36.698
|RETIRED
|1
