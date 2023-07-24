> News > Formula 1

Result: Hungarian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 24th July, 2023 - 12:50am

Daniel Ricciardo finished 13th in the Hungarian GP on his return to F1

Daniel Ricciardo finished 13th in the Hungarian GP on his return to F1 – Image: James Bearne/XPB

The full results from the Hungarian Grand Prix

GAP INT 1:20.504
1 1 VERSTAPPEN LAP 70
+0.368
-1
+0.571
-3
+0.791
-6
 1:22.234 2
2 4 NORRIS +33.7 +33.731
+0.468
-1
+0.386
-2
+0.613
-7
 1:23.385 2
3 11 PEREZ +37.6 +3.872
+0.262
-1
+0.407
-3
+0.872
-12
 1:23.533 2
4 44 HAMILTON +39.1 +1.531
+0.418
+0.428
-3
+1.170
-27
 1:23.429 2
5 81 PIASTRI +62.5 +23.438
+0.618
-1
+0.638
-5
+0.622
-5
 1:24.503 2
6 63 RUSSELL +65.8 +3.253
+0.291
-5
+1.178
-4
+1.028
-4
 1:24.254 2
7 16 LECLERC +70.3 +4.492
+0.475
-3
+1.171
-5
+1.043
-5
 1:24.451 2
8 55 SAINZ +71.0 +0.756
+0.504
-4
+0.645
-1
+0.616
-4
 1:24.177 2
9 14 ALONSO +75.7 +4.636
+0.473
+0.617
-4
+0.613
-5
 1:24.181 2
10 18 STROLL 1L +23.087
+0.736
-1
+0.596
-1
+0.879
-9
 1:25.228 2
11 23 ALBON 1L +14.472
+0.138
+1
+0.084
-2
+0.269
-5
 1:24.137 2
12 77 BOTTAS 1L +0.992
+0.641
-5
+0.427
-1
+0.162
-6
 1:24.481 2
13 3 RICCIARDO 1L +6.178
+2.411
-2
+0.710
-5
+0.620
-9
 1:27.273 2
14 27 HULKENBERG 1L +15.041
+0.893
-6
+0.509
+0.585
-9
 1:25.485 2
15 22 TSUNODA 1L +0.245
+0.393
+1.123
-4
+0.490
-5
 1:25.200 2
16 24 ZHOU 1L +8.948
+0.520
-1
+0.525
-2
+0.759
-4
 1:25.286 2
17 20 MAGNUSSEN 1L +21.860
+0.510
+0.861
-4
+0.383
-5
 1:25.369 2
18 2 SARGEANT 3L 2L
30.268
282
46.500
229
27.009
RETIRED 3
31 OCON 68L 65L
32.666
259
38.194
208
30.321
RETIRED 1
10 GASLY 69L 1L
187
41.231
183
36.698
RETIRED 1

