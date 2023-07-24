Doohan joins Piastri in exclusive F2 club

Jack Doohan has joined countryman Oscar Piastri in an exclusive Formula 2 club following the Feature race at the Hungaroring.

Doohan dominated the race, converting his first pole of 2023 into a commanding nine-second victory over championship leader Frederik Vesti.

However, how Doohan achieved the victory set it apart as he claimed a grand chelem, pole position, fastest lap, and success after leading every race.

It was only the seventh time in Formula 2 history the feat had been achieved and only the second time in a Feature race.

The only other time it happened was in Saudi Arabia in 2021, courtesy of Piastri.

“I honestly wasn’t really thinking about that,” Doohan said following his Hungarian win.

“I’m super happy with the race; that was really cool.

“To be the last car boxing, starting on the primary strategy on the option, just shows the communication we had; the management was awesome.

“And the car was hooked up,” he added.

“So to that was really nice, and to be in that controlling situation is obviously a nice place to be.

“So I’m super happy with the race but, to be honest, I’m already eyes on Spa to try and see if we can even take a further step forward.”

The result comes off the back of a tough start to the year for Doohan, who battled a “fundamental issue” with his car.

That was resolved before the Monaco round, where Doohan showed improved form but crashed out.

Since then, he’s made steady progress, scoring his first pole of the season on Friday before converting that to his first win in a year.

“It was a difficult start of the season,” Doohan admitted.

“Unfortunately, working from the start with a car that wasn’t right, that had a fundamental issue – everything that we worked on, balance for a racecar, for a quali car, was just completely off.

“So that when we then got the car in the window in Barcelona and found that the big issue, we’re only starting from scratch again.

“So it took us, only to be honest, Monaco and Barcelona to really get a strong racecar, and then even after the Sprint race in Red Bull Ring, we’re able to get on top of the racecar.

“Since then, I think we’ve been really strong in both quali and the race and now we’re in that sweet spot, I feel.

“Hopefully, we can take another step forward.”