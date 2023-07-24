Desert Nationals cancelled due to freezing temps

The second round of the ANDRA Sportsman Drag Racing Series has been cancelled to do bitterly cold temperatures in Alice Springs.

Qualifying began at 12.30pm Saturday, however with overnight temperatures of only one degree, the start of racing way delayed in the hope that ambient temperatures would increase and the track would warm in the winter sun.

Track temperature is critical in drag racing as the various traction compounds used to make the track “sticky” for the high horsepower cars have an operating window of temperature that results in optimal traction.

If the temperatures are outside the window, it is difficult for the tyres to generate enough heat and resulting traction.

By the same measure if temperatures are too hot, the traction compounds can go from sticky to “gooey”, making the racing surface slippery.

In consultation with racers, Meeting Director Tim Reidy handed down the decision to cancel the event with the cold temperatures forecast to continue into Sunday.

“The entire CADRA [Central Australian Drag Racing Association] committee is absolutely devastated that this decision has had to be made, but at the end of the day, safety must always come first,” Reidy said.

“With such low temperatures, we simply cannot get and keep the necessary heat in the track today and with tomorrow’s forecast predicting even colder temperatures, trying again on Sunday is not an option.

“This decision has absolutely not been made lightly, and we thank the racers and all involved in this event for their support in this exceptionally tough situation.”

“No one ever wants to see events cancelled, but unfortunately despite the best efforts of everyone involved, it is unavoidable in this case,” ANDRA Chief Executive Officer, Tim McAvaney, said.

The event also featured as part of the new NDRC Western Conference Championship, as did last weekend’s round in Darwin.

No announcement has been made regarding the differing rules and regulations for some Sportsman categories between ANDRA and IHRA Australia Sanctioned track, both of which make up the Sportsman Series for the NDRC.

Despite the series being effectively underway, there is still no resolution as to how the differing regulations will be administered within the same series.

It is the second time in less than a year that an event at Alice Springs Inland Dragway had to be abandoned due to low temperatures with the final round of the Australian Top Fuel Championship in September last year postponed and completed in Perth.