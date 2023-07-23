Starting Grid: Hungarian Grand Prix
By Mat Coch
Sunday 23rd July, 2023 - 4:02pm
Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix from Hungaroring.
|1. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|2. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|3. Lando Norris
McLaren
|4. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|5. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|6. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|7. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|8. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|9. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|10. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|11. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|12. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|13. Daniel Ricciardo
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|14. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|15. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|16. Alex Albon
Williams
|17. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|18. George Russell
Mercedes
|19. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|20. Logan Sargeant
Williams
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]