> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: Hungarian Grand Prix

Mat Coch

By Mat Coch

Sunday 23rd July, 2023 - 4:02pm

< Back

Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix from Hungaroring.

1. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
2. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
3. Lando Norris
McLaren
4. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
5. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
6. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
7. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
8. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
9. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
10. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
11. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
12. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
13. Daniel Ricciardo
Scuderia AlphaTauri
14. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
15. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
16. Alex Albon
Williams
17. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
18. George Russell
Mercedes
19. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
20. Logan Sargeant
Williams

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]