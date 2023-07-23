> News > Formula 1

Results: Hungarian Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 23rd July, 2023 - 1:11am

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix from Hungaroring.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:18.577 1:17.427 1:16.609
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:18.318 1:17.547 1:16.612
3 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:18.697 1:17.328 1:16.694
4 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:18.464 1:17.571 1:16.905
5 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:18.143 1:17.700 1:16.971
6 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.440 1:17.580 1:16.992
7 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:18.775 1:17.563 1:17.034
8 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:18.580 1:17.701 1:17.035
9 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:18.360 1:17.675 1:17.045
10 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:18.695 1:17.652 1:17.186
11 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:18.393 1:17.703
12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:18.854 1:17.841
13 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:18.906 1:18.002
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:18.782 1:18.144
15 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:18.743 1:18.217
16 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:18.917
17 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:18.919
18 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:19.027
19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:19.206
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:19.248

