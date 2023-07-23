Results: Hungarian Grand Prix, Qualifying
Sunday 23rd July, 2023 - 1:11am
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix from Hungaroring.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:18.577
|1:17.427
|1:16.609
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:18.318
|1:17.547
|1:16.612
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:18.697
|1:17.328
|1:16.694
|4
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:18.464
|1:17.571
|1:16.905
|5
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:18.143
|1:17.700
|1:16.971
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:18.440
|1:17.580
|1:16.992
|7
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:18.775
|1:17.563
|1:17.034
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:18.580
|1:17.701
|1:17.035
|9
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:18.360
|1:17.675
|1:17.045
|10
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:18.695
|1:17.652
|1:17.186
|11
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:18.393
|1:17.703
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:18.854
|1:17.841
|13
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:18.906
|1:18.002
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:18.782
|1:18.144
|15
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:18.743
|1:18.217
|16
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:18.917
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:18.919
|18
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:19.027
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:19.206
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:19.248
