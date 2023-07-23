Houlihan maintains Veterans lead in FIA Baja World Cup

Australian rider Andrew Houlihan has maintained his lead in the Veterans class of FIA Baja World Cup after the latest round in Spain.

Houlihan, who rides a Speedcafe-backed KTM, faced some of the hottest conditions experienced in his career, but rode ‘smart’ to finish fourth in the Vets class and 13th overall in the 450cc World Cup.

The result maintains his strong lead in the Vets class and keeps him third overall in the 450cc World Cup.

“It was not the best event for me, but we managed to score some valuable points,” said Houlihan.

“I had a bad prologue on day one and that saw me start towards the back of the field, which was far from ideal.

‘The thick dust and heat were just incredible, and I just didn’t feel comfortable on the bike.

“In the past I would have pushed, but I guess I am maturing as a rider and rode to the conditions.

“It’s good to come away from the event without any issues, although I will be making full use of the recovery period after being smashed by the heat.

“It is a little cooler than 50-degrees in the middle of winter in Albury.”

Houlihan will now return home for a week before heading back to Europe for the Hungarian Baja.