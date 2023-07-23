Heimgartner, Fullwood feeding off each other at BJR

The relationship between Brad Jones Racing team-mates Andre Heimgartner and Bryce Fullwood is spurring both on, according to the latter.

The duo is collectively third in the teams’ championship, in which four-car squads such as BJR are split in two for the purpose of the exercise, while Heimgartner is sixth in the drivers’ standings.

Fullwood occupies 11th midway through this, his second year at the Albury-based outfit and fourth full-time in the Supercars Championship in total.

The Middy’s Camaro driver has attributed the upswing in no small part to the dynamic in the Car #8/Car #14 garage.

Fullwood is on a run of five top 10 finishes in the last six races, dating back to Symmons Plains while Heimgartner has three podiums in the last four, across Darwin and Townsville.

“Leading into Darwin, we had a test day, and I think it was really valuable for us,” said Fullwood.

“Obviously, we had a really strong showing in Darwin, and Andre and I are working really well together, and both our engineers [Car #14 Phil Keed, Car #8 Tony Woodward] are too.

“So, it’s really harmonious there at the moment and information flowing both ways and we’re really helping each other, which is working really, really well.”

Heimgartner’s previous best championship finish is 10th, last year in his first full-time campaign at BJR, while Fullwood was not higher than 14th in his two seasons at Walkinshaw Andretti United.

The 2019 Super2 Series winner, who qualified a career-best third for Race 5 of the season back at Albert Park, said, “I think, for me, I’ve found a really good home here at Brad’s and [am] gelling really well with my engineer Phil.

“It takes a little bit of time. Last year was really difficult for us; you can’t underestimate how long it takes to gel and start working properly together.

“It’s nice this year that it’s all starting to happen a little bit more for us.”

The 2023 Supercars Championship resumes with the Sydney SuperNight next weekend.