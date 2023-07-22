WRC: Millener says engine rule change should be visited

World Rally Championship bosses should consider sitting down with representatives from Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport Ford after Rally Estonia to discuss the current rules around engine changes.

On Thursday morning following a technical setback during shakedown, a five-minute penalty was meted out to Ott Tanak after the 1.6-litre turbocharged motor in his Puma Rally1 was removed and replaced by M-Sport mechanics.

Under FIA regulations, this can be performed between scrutineering and the first time control, although it is punishable by the Clerk of the Course.

The decision effectively ended the former World Champion’s hopes of challenging for the win in his own backyard alongside Martin Jarveoja, whilst also delivering a significant blow to his title aspirations.

His boss, Richard Millener, believes the punishment doesn’t fit the crime with overnight leader Kalle Rovanpera on the record as saying Tanak’s demotion diluted the spectacle for enthusiasts.

“Some may consider it a bit harsh and maybe as a sport we look at it afterwards,” said Millener.

“It is one of the rules that has been in place for years and years and probably has never been used – I certainly don’t remember the last time it was used – and maybe we need to up-date it now. Ultimately, we had an issue and we have to face the consequences; that’s the penalty,” he added.

Across Friday, Tanak really pushed the boat out and recorded fastest times on six of the eight stages to climb from forty sixth to eleventh, with the fans’ support helping to carry the 35-year-old along.

With rain possible for Saturday, he may be forced to rein in that raw speed as the first on the road. Millener, however, was more interested on drilling down on the awe-inspiring display that had everyone talking.

“It has been a very positive day but if you want to be negative we should be leading the rally by about 15 seconds or something – it is always going to play in the back of your head,” said Millener, “but we have got to forget that now and concentrate on what we can salvage from the weekend.

“Ott has done an incredible performance, driving on – and probably over – the limit in places in order to get where he is now and that just goes to show he has a never give up attitude which is what we need and putting on a show for his home fans who have been supporting him so well.

“Kalle had that [running first on the road] today and look where he is. There’s potentially more showers like we had today over the rest of the weekend – it could play into our favour or it could play against us – so we will have to see but it is a challenge I am sure he will be ready for,” he added.