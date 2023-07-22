VIDEO: Grove Racing workshop rebuild

The Penrite Racing Supercars team has provided an update on the ongoing renovations of its Braeside workshop.

Work on an upstairs office area is nearly complete, with commercial and engineering staff set to move in next week, while crew members will be able to train in a new gym room.

Future stages of the renovation include an upstairs bar/function area which overlooks the workshop, and then the workshop floor itself, with brand-new facilities including workshop bays, storage rooms and more.

Grove Racing Team Principal David Cauchi said, “To see our office space so near the move in stage and looking as stunning as it does is especially exciting for the team.

“It’s a testament to the work that Jayden [Grove, Director of Construction at Grove Group] and his crew have been doing to ensure we have a functional and inspiring environment to complete our work.

“The next stage of the build will see the upstairs bar/function space redone as well as the workshop area which houses our Penrite Racing Ford Mustangs.

“It will be a state-of-the-art facility and one of the best in the country no doubt and we can’t wait to show everyone the whole place once renovations are completed and share it with our team partners.”